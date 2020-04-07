President Sarkissian offers congratulations on Motherhood and Beauty Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed a congratulatory message on the Motherhood and Beauty Day, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Dear women,

This year I want to congratulate you on the Motherhood and Beauty Day with a special warmth and love.

I want to address my special congratulations, wishes and words of gratitude to female doctors, nurses which during these difficult days are providing care in line with the medical care to the patients in hospitals.

I also want to express my gratitude to all those women, be they police officer, military officer, rescuer or serviceman, who endanger their life and health these days for us all due to their work, profession, to those women whose husbands do not come back home these days from hospitals, service and workplace as they are fulfilling their duties.

A woman, and especially the Armenian woman, has always been the pillar of the family, taking the whole burden and difficulties. Now, when most of the people have to stay at home due to the current situation, a woman’s burden and housework has further increased conditioned with the organization of daily family life, remote learning of kids and grandchildren, economic issues, etc. But the Armenian woman has never been depressed and has always managed to stay firm, believing that each difficulty is passing.

Dear women,

Spring is always full of expectations and hopes. But in this year’s holiday congratulations, maybe the external shine and form are a little more restrained. But believe that our love and gratitude to you never change.

Because, dear women, life starts from you and continues with you.

Be healthy, happy and live long”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan