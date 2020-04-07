Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 7, as of 09:00, the roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that only the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

Snowfalls are reported in Syunik province, Gavar, Martuni, Chambarak, Tashir, Jermuk towns, the roads of Dilijan and Saravan-Zanger highway.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan