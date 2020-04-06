6 policemen tested positive for coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Preventive measures are implemented at the Police of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy police Chief Hayk Mhryan said at a press conference.

''At the moment we have 6 policemen infected with coronavirus, 11 are isolated'', he said.

As of April 6, 11:00, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia is 833. 8 people have died. The total number of recoveries is 62.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

