COVID 19 updates – over 1.2 million infected

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 1,288.080, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 70,000.

More than 272,000 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (336,906 confirmed cases). Over 9,600 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 135,032 cases so far with 3,386 new cases reported in one day. The total number of deaths in Spain is 13,055.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 128,948 cases. 15,887 patients have died.

Germany is the 4th with 100,232 confirmed cases and 1,590 deaths. It is followed by France which has 92,839 confirmed cases and 8,078 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 6th as it has confirmed 81,708 cases so far. 39 new cases have been recorded. The death toll here is 3,331.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 60,500 with over 2,000 new cases. The number of deaths is 3,739.

Iran is followed by UK – 47,806 cases, Turkey – 27,069 and Switzerland – 21,652.

Georgia confirmed 188 cases of coronavirus and Russia – 6,343. 47 people have died in Russia.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 204 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.