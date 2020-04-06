8 coronavirus infected patients in Armenia are in very critical condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. 8 out of the 833 people in Armenia who have been infected with the novel coronavirus are in a very critical condition, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said live on Facebook.

“Most of our patients even do not have a fever, but 146 citizens have pneumonia. Nearly 35 people are in critical condition and 8 in a very critical condition”, the minister said.

He informed that at the moment 1,500 citizens are under quarantine, and 5,000 citizens are under self-quarantine with a special instruction.

As of April 6, 11:00, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia is 833. 8 people have died. The total number of recoveries is 62.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan