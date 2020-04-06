Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-04-20

YEREVAN, 6 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.42 drams to 501.55 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.48 drams to 542.38 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.58 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.49 drams to 616.76 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 133.48 drams to 26011.57 drams. Silver price up by 2.82 drams to 232.04 drams. Platinum price down by 242.81 drams to 11513.4 drams.