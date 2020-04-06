Minister Torosyan urges citizens to go out only for essentials to further lower COVID-19 spread rate

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan urges citizens to continue not going out from home unnecessarily in order to further reduce the spread rate of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“As you know, yesterday, during the whole day we had just 11 new confirmed cases, which is of course a positive news, but we should continue the measures nationwide that will help to keep this number and further lower it. We should double our efforts to break the rate until we are confident that there is no more danger of large-scale spread. I urge you not to go out from home unnecessarily. Go only to store, pharmacy, etc”, the minister said on Facebook.

As of April 6, 11:00, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia is 833. 8 people have died. The total number of recoveries is 62.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan