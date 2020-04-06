2,225 more people recover from coronavirus in Iran

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. 2,274 more people have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran according to the statistical data as of April 6, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has reached 60,500.

136 more patients have died, raising the total number of deaths to 3,739.

2,225 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries is 24,236 since the outbreak.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more than 200 countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan