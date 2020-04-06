Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

Armenian pop star Lilit Hovhannisyan stranded in Brazil due to coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian pop star Lilit Hovhannisyan is stranded abroad amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. She was on tour as part of her Dream World Tour when the flights began to be cancelled.

I am already seeing my homecoming in my dreams. I came to Brazil from Australia (for my concert) and I have to stay here indefinitely, as the flights have been canceled a long time ago,” Hovhannisyan said on social media.

Earlier she said that most part of her world tour was already delivered.

“Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus I decided to postpone the remaining concerts. I apologize to my fans for the inconvenience, but what matters for me now is your health and safety. I am hopeful that very soon this “brazen” virus will disappear, you’ll see,” she said.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





