Russia reports 954 new cases of coronavirus in one day: RIA Novosti

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. 954 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in 49 regions of Russia in one day, RIA Novosti reports.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has reached 6,343. 406 patients have already recovered, 47 have died.

The virus has been spread in 80 regions, but 85% of the infected people are in Moscow. Most of the infected patients are under the age of 65.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more than 200 countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan