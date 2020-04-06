Only 11 new coronavirus cases recorded in one day, signaling “unprecedented” dynamics in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. 11 new COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on social media, signaling what appears to be an abrupt decrease of daily new cases, given that the previous daily cases were 52 (April 4).

“Out of 263 tests only 11 were positive. This is an unprecedented number for the past weeks. This means that the measures, which are causing numerous inconveniences, have begun giving results. The restrictions must be maintained stricter during this week. In that case, our chances for starting to think about easing the restrictions from next Monday will grow,” he said, calling on citizens to strictly adhere to the lockdown restrictions this week.

“Today’s number are giving hope, but we must certainly analyze tomorrow’s figures also,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that a 68-year-old coronavirus patient has died, becoming Armenia’s eighths COVID-19 fatality. The patient had underlying health conditions, he said.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 infections in Armenia is 833, as of April 6, 11:00 GMT+4.

62 patients have recovered, 8 have died. The number of active cases is 763.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan