COVID-19 latest updates: Over 15,000 death cases reported in Italy

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 1,274.853, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is almost 70,000.

More than 264,000 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (336,830 confirmed cases). Over 9,600 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 131,646 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 12,641.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 128,948 cases. 15,887 patients have died.

Germany is the 4th with 100,123 confirmed cases and 1,584 deaths. It is followed by France which has 92,839 confirmed cases and 8,078 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 5th as it has confirmed 81,708 cases so far. The death toll here is 3,331.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 58,226. The number of deaths is 3,603.

Iran is followed by UK – 47,806 cases, Turkey – 27,069 and Switzerland – 21,100.

Georgia confirmed 174 cases of coronavirus and Russia – 5,389. 45 people have died in Russia.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 204 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan