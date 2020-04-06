Artsakh soldier shot and wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. An active-duty serviceman of the Artsakh military was shot and wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire on April 5, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a news release.

The serviceman, 20-year-old Arayik Shakhpazyan of the Defense Army of Artsakh, was hit by the adversary fire around 17:30 while on duty at a military position in the eastern direction of the border.

The wounded soldier was taken to a military hospital where doctors assessed his condition to be satisfactory. The authorities of Artsakh said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh is urging the adversary to refrain from taking provocative actions and is announcing that the Azerbaijani side will bear full responsibility of consequences in case of further escalation of the situation”, reads the news release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan