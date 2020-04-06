UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital over coronavirus symptoms: CNN

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, CNN reports citing Downing Street.

He was taken to a London hospital on Sunday evening with "persistent symptoms" - including a temperature.

It is said to be a "precautionary step" taken on the advice of his doctor.

The prime minister remains in charge of the government, but the foreign secretary is expected to chair a coronavirus meeting on Monday morning.

PM Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on March 27.