Japan to declare state of emergency over coronavirus: RIA Novosti

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to declare a state of emergency on April 8 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), RIA Novosti reported.

The state of emergency will enable authorities to urge citizens to stay at home, avoid mass gatherings and follow hygiene rules. But no fine is expected in case of violating the rules.

Number of people infected with coronavirus in Japan has surpassed 4,000. Over 100 patients have died.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more than 200 countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan