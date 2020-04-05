ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Coronavirus cases reach 770 in Armenia
More than 500 of Armenia's coronavirus infected patients need no treatment
Armenian President signs into law location data bill for contact tracing of coronavirus cases
Citing potential community transmission, Armenia extends nationwide lockdown over coronavirus
Armenia approves assistance payments to COVID19-related unemployed citizens
Armenia announces coronavirus relief program for pregnant women
EU to provide Armenia with 51 million Euro for fight against coronavirus
Armenian Prime Minister pays tribute to memory of April War victims
72.7% of eligible citizens of Artsakh participate in national elections
Artsakh goes to second round to elect president
5 political forces to be represented at Artsakh Parliament: CEC presents preliminary results
Armenia MFA comments on Turkish foreign ministry’s statement on Artsakh elections
Azerbaijani soldiers open fire at civilian facilities, injuring a child
Congressman Frank Pallone calls for immediate suspension of military aid to Azerbaijan
CSTO Secretary General expresses concern over Azerbaijani ceasefire violation at Armenia border
Azerbaijani hackers target Armenian social media accounts to spread disinformation
Armenian PM, Belarussian President discuss mutual cooperation in current situation
Armenia initiates talks with Russian side on revising gas price
68 students of Kolkata-based Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy transported to Armenia
Number of asylum seekers from Armenia drastically drops following the revolution
iUniversity first online educational platform launched in Armenia
French politician Patrick Devedjian dies from coronavirus
‘Love them so much’: Kim Kardashian’s Twitter account full of posts, photos about Armenia
Australian chess player Arianne Caoili, 33, dies in Yerevan two weeks after car crash
IOC announces new dates for Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020