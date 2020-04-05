ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

Coronavirus cases reach 770 in Armenia

More than 500 of Armenia's coronavirus infected patients need no treatment

Armenian President signs into law location data bill for contact tracing of coronavirus cases

Citing potential community transmission, Armenia extends nationwide lockdown over coronavirus

Armenia approves assistance payments to COVID19-related unemployed citizens

Armenia announces coronavirus relief program for pregnant women

EU to provide Armenia with 51 million Euro for fight against coronavirus

Armenian Prime Minister pays tribute to memory of April War victims

72.7% of eligible citizens of Artsakh participate in national elections

Artsakh goes to second round to elect president

5 political forces to be represented at Artsakh Parliament: CEC presents preliminary results

Armenia MFA comments on Turkish foreign ministry’s statement on Artsakh elections

Azerbaijani soldiers open fire at civilian facilities, injuring a child

Congressman Frank Pallone calls for immediate suspension of military aid to Azerbaijan

CSTO Secretary General expresses concern over Azerbaijani ceasefire violation at Armenia border

Azerbaijani hackers target Armenian social media accounts to spread disinformation

Armenian PM, Belarussian President discuss mutual cooperation in current situation

Armenia initiates talks with Russian side on revising gas price

68 students of Kolkata-based Armenian College and Philanthropic Academy transported to Armenia

Number of asylum seekers from Armenia drastically drops following the revolution

iUniversity first online educational platform launched in Armenia

French politician Patrick Devedjian dies from coronavirus

‘Love them so much’: Kim Kardashian’s Twitter account full of posts, photos about Armenia

Australian chess player Arianne Caoili, 33, dies in Yerevan two weeks after car crash

IOC announces new dates for Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020