PM Pashinyan will answer questions of citizens on April 6 on Faceook Live
YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will answer the questions of citizens on April 6 on a Facebook Live.
ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan informed that the Q&A will last 3 hours.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
