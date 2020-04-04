Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 April

PM Pashinyan will answer questions of citizens on April 6 on Faceook Live

PM Pashinyan will answer questions of citizens on April 6 on Faceook Live

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will answer the questions of citizens on April 6 on a Facebook Live.

ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan informed that the Q&A will last 3 hours.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration