Coronavirus infected Armenian citizen dies in Russia
YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Coronavirus infected Armenian citizen has died in Russia, ARMENPRESS reports the information was confirmed by Anna Naghdalyan, press secretary of the Foreign ministry of Armenia.
582 new cases were recorded in Russia in one day, bringing the total number to 4731. 9 pepople have died, 333 have recovered.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
