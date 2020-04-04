Government to focus on creation of new jobs – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Serious changes will take place in the labor market as a result of coronavirus and the Government will focus on the creation of new jobs, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said during a consultation on the process of the implementation of capital projects.

''We think that the primary tool is the effective implementation of capital expenditures and the expansion of such expenditures. Today in fact, the activities of the Government is divided into two parts. The first part is the activities of the Commandant's House, the task of which is to prevent the spread of the virus or take its spread under control and creating conditions as soon as possible for more and more businesses to be able to work without resulting in outbreak of epidemic. We all understand that it's quite a complicated task and this is the reason why the Government declared state of emergency'', the PM said.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, the 2nd direction of the activities of the Government is the development and adoption of social and economic assistance programs, as well as fostering capital expenditures, which become more and more important.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan