Azerbaijan violates ceasefire over 170 times in on week

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire regime over 170 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line in the period of March 29-April 4, during which over 1300 bullets were fired in the direction of Armenian border guards from different caliber weapons.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army keep full control of the situation and take necessary measures to adequately defend their positions.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan