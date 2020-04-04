COVID 19 update – nearly 230 thousand recover globally

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has 1,118.046, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

Death toll is over 59,000.

229,150 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (277,475 confirmed cases). Over 7,400 deaths were reported.

Then comes Italy which confirmed 119,827 cases. Death toll is 14,681

Spain is followed by Italy which reported 119,199 cases. 11,198 patients have died.

Germany overtook China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, and has appeared in the fourth place with 91,159 cases. The death toll is 1,275 in the European country.

Next comes France with 82,165 cases. 6,507 have died.

China reported 81,639 confirmed cases. Just 19 new cases were reported. The death toll is 3,326. Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities announced about the stop of the spread of the virus inside the country.

Iran reported 53,183 cases, 3,294 deaths, UK – 38,168 cases, Switzerland -19,606 cases.

Georgia confirmed 155 cases, Russia – 4,149.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 204 countries and territories.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.