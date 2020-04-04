LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 0.24% to $1486.00, copper price is up by 0.83% to $4880.50, lead price is down by 1.30% to $1674.00, nickel price is up by 0.04% to $11257.00, tin price is down by 0.55% to $14370.00, zinc price is up by 0.94% to $1876.00, molybdenum price is down by 0.61% to $17924.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.