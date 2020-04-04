Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 April

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-04-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 0.24% to $1486.00, copper price is up by 0.83% to $4880.50, lead price is down by 1.30% to $1674.00, nickel price is up by 0.04% to $11257.00, tin price is down by 0.55% to $14370.00, zinc price is up by 0.94% to $1876.00, molybdenum price is down by 0.61% to $17924.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration