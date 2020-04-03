70 countries join call for global ceasefire

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. 70 countries have joint the call for global ceasefire conditioned by the coronavirus crisis, ARMENPRESS reports UN Secretary General António Guterres said in a briefing.

''So far 70 countries, regional partners, public figures and civil society organizations have joint the call'', he said.

He noted that the pandemic will be followed by deep social, economic and political consequences, including related with international peace and security.

In late March UN Secretary General António Guterres called for global ceasefire conditioned by the spread of coronavirus. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan tweeted that Armenia joins the call of the IN Secretary-General.

