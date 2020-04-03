Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-04-20

YEREVAN, 3 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.53 drams to 502.97 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 7.76 drams to 543.86 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 6.56 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 10.16 drams to 618.25 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 573.33 drams to 26145.05 drams. Silver price up by 1.90 drams to 229.22 drams. Platinum price up by 175.09 drams to 11756.21 drams.