Two staffers of Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Two employees of the Health and Labor Inspectorate of Armenia have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Head of the Health and Labor Inspectorate Hakob Avagyan said at a press conference.

“Unfortunately, our staffers who were on duty were also infected. At the moment they are not in serious condition. One of the doctor-epidemiologists at Yerevan office has been infected with coronavirus. He has been transported from Nork Infectious Diseases hospital to a hotel to remain in quarantine. The second one, which was also on duty with him, also tested positive for coronavirus, but feels very well now”, he said.

Avagyan informed that currently they have 14 staffers from the Yerevan territorial office who are self-quarantined and 17 persons who are under quarantine.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more than 200 countries.

According to the latest data, number of people infected with coronavirus in Armenia has reached 736. 43 patients have recovered, 7 died. At the moment, the active cases are 686.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to battle the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

