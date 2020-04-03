Armenian parliament allocates 500,000,000 drams from annual budget for coronavirus response

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will re-direct 500,000,000 drams from its annual budget to the government budget for the coronavirus response, Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said on social media.

The funds were meant for the annual bonuses of 700 administrative employees and lawmakers, representative spending and other various budgetary expenditures.

