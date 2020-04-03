Armenian military denies Azerbaijani reports on opening gunfire

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied Azerbaijani reports on Armenian armed forces allegedly having opened fire at Azerbaijani positions, villages and farmers.

“Azerbaijani official information platforms are circulating the completely false and made up information of the border service regarding the border situation,” Armenia’s military spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said, adding that the Azerbaijani border service had released similar disinformation again on April 1 and now on April 3.

Stepanyan said Azerbaijan is trying to conceal its own actions aimed at destabilizing the border situation. A similar disinformation campaign was also carried out by Azerbaijan prior to its failed subversive incursion attempt on March 30.

“We reiterate that the situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is calm. The Armenian Armed Forces will take only adequate steps,” she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan