Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Merkel ends her self-quarantine, returns to chancellery: Reuters

Merkel ends her self-quarantine, returns to chancellery: Reuters

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ended her self-quarantine and returned to the chancellery on Friday after testing negative for coronavirus several times, her spokesman said as reported by Reuters.

Merkel had been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination on March 20 from a doctor who was later found to have coronavirus.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration