Merkel ends her self-quarantine, returns to chancellery: Reuters
15:01, 3 April, 2020
YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ended her self-quarantine and returned to the chancellery on Friday after testing negative for coronavirus several times, her spokesman said as reported by Reuters.
Merkel had been self-quarantining and working from home after receiving a vaccination on March 20 from a doctor who was later found to have coronavirus.
