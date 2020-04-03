Armenian President discusses COVID-19 pandemic with UNCTAD’s Director of Investment and Enterprise

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of consultations with international partners on issues relating to fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian this time had a video talk with James Zhan, Director of Investment and Enterprise at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highlighted the role of UNCTAD on assessing the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on global economic processes and highly valued the structure’s analysis on the impact of the pandemic on the global economy.

The Armenian President remembered their meeting in August 2019 when he proposed the structure to conduct the analysis in the report on Armenia’s investment policy in the context of global challenges and opportunities. Mr. Sarkissian said today his proposal is more than relevant as the COVID-19 pandemic is perhaps the main challenge facing the global economy.

Sarkissian also said it would be very important and valuable for Armenia if the structure updates the report on the country, also including the impact of the pandemic on the economy, its possible consequences and proposals for overcoming them.

James Zhan agreed with the Armenian President in terms of expanding the international cooperation for overcoming the economic consequences of the novel coronavirus. He asked President Sarkissian, as also Chair of the UNCTAD Panel of Eminent Persons, to organize consultations with the members of the group to exchange experience and information on the matter.

Mr. Zhan expressed readiness to update the report about Armenia as soon as possible. An agreement was reached that consultations with the Armenian President will continue also in the next weeks.

Back in October 2018 President Armen Sarkissian met with UNCTAD Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi in Geneva during which they agreed that the structure will prepare a report about Armenia’s investment policy. The report was prepared and submitted for the Armenian government’s discussion in September 2019.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development was established in 1964 as a permanent intergovernmental body. UNCTAD is the part of the United Nations Secretariat dealing with trade, investment, and development issues.

