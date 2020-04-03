2,715 more people infected with coronavirus in Iran in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 2,715 as of April 3, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 53,183.

134 more deaths were reported in one day, raising the death toll to 3,294.

According to the latest data, 1,124 more people have recovered, and the total number of recoveries has reached 17,935.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in more than 200 countries.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan