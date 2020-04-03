Pashinyan gets acquainted with repair works of lung ventilation devices

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the Engineering City together with Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Minister of High Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM got acquainted with the equipment of military significance developed by Armenian specialists, as well as the repair works of lung ventilation devices.

The representatives of the Engineering Association of Armenia stated that currently they are working on designing new lung ventilation devices, developing complete or partial production and are going to present concrete proposals to the Ministry of High-tech industry. It was reported that the specialists successfully manage to restore the devices which have been kept in reserves.

Pashinyan highlighted the work of Armenian engineers in these spheres and stated that the government is ready to provide assistance for the effective implementation of these projects.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan