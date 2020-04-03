Yerevan deploys bus fleet exclusively for transporting health workers

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The buses of the Yerevan public transport fleet, currently suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak, have been designated to be used as transportation vehicles for over 650 health workers of 30 different medical facilities of the city, City Hall spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said on social media.

The vehicles will operate 40-routes , 3 times a day exclusively transporting health workers from their homes to the hospitals.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan