Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Yerevan deploys bus fleet exclusively for transporting health workers

Yerevan deploys bus fleet exclusively for transporting health workers

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. The buses of the Yerevan public transport fleet, currently suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak, have been designated to be used as transportation vehicles for over 650 health workers of 30 different medical facilities of the city, City Hall spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said on social media.

The vehicles will operate 40-routes , 3 times a day exclusively transporting health workers from their homes to the hospitals.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration