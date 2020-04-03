Soldier dies in Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Garegin Babakekhyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military position located in the south-eastern direction of the Army on April 3, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress, adding that the circumstances around the incident are yet to be determined.

Investigation is underway.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry expressed condolences to the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the soldier.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan