Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

China’s Hainan Province donates 10K face masks to Armenia’s Shirak

China’s Hainan Province donates 10K face masks to Armenia’s Shirak

GYUMRI, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. China’s Hainan Province has sent 10,000 protective masks to Armenia’s Shirak Province.

The Shirak Province’s government said that the donation will arrive in a few days and will be supplied to local hospitals.

The initiative has been implemented by the Regional Development Foundation of Chinese-Armenian Relations as part of the Memorandum Of Cooperation and Understanding between Shirak and Hainan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration