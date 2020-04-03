China’s Hainan Province donates 10K face masks to Armenia’s Shirak
11:24, 3 April, 2020
GYUMRI, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. China’s Hainan Province has sent 10,000 protective masks to Armenia’s Shirak Province.
The Shirak Province’s government said that the donation will arrive in a few days and will be supplied to local hospitals.
The initiative has been implemented by the Regional Development Foundation of Chinese-Armenian Relations as part of the Memorandum Of Cooperation and Understanding between Shirak and Hainan.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
