China’s Hainan Province donates 10K face masks to Armenia’s Shirak

GYUMRI, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. China’s Hainan Province has sent 10,000 protective masks to Armenia’s Shirak Province.

The Shirak Province’s government said that the donation will arrive in a few days and will be supplied to local hospitals.

The initiative has been implemented by the Regional Development Foundation of Chinese-Armenian Relations as part of the Memorandum Of Cooperation and Understanding between Shirak and Hainan.

