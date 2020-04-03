Armenia total number of coronavirus cases reaches 736

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. 73 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of the COVID-19 cases to 736, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

With 43 recoveries and 7 fatalities, the number of active cases stands at 686 as of April 3, 11:00 GMT+4.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan