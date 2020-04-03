Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Armenia total number of coronavirus cases reaches 736

Armenia total number of coronavirus cases reaches 736

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. 73 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of the COVID-19 cases to 736, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

With 43 recoveries and 7 fatalities, the number of active cases stands at 686 as of April 3, 11:00 GMT+4.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration