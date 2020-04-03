Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Armenia coronavirus recoveries reach 43

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. 10 people infected with the novel coronavirus have recovered on April 2 and were discharged from hospitals in Armenia, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said on social media.

“The total number of recoveries reached 43,” Torosyan said.

As of the latest data, the total cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Armenia is 663.

7 people have died.

