Foreign ministry reminds Armenian citizens cannot return from Russia by land routes

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry once again reminds that the citizens of the Republic of Armenia cannot return from the Russian Federation to Armenia by land routes: they have been closed since March 18. The Upper Lars checkpoint is open exclusively for cargo transportation.

“For information on the restrictions applied by different countries within the fight against the novel coronavirus, as well as on possibilities of movement for our citizens abroad, please, follow exclusively the updates provided by Commandant’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic representations of the Republic of Armenia abroad”, the ministry said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan