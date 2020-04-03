Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Foreign ministry reminds Armenian citizens cannot return from Russia by land routes

Foreign ministry reminds Armenian citizens cannot return from Russia by land routes

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry once again reminds that the citizens of the Republic of Armenia cannot return from the Russian Federation to Armenia by land routes: they have been closed since March 18. The Upper Lars checkpoint is open exclusively for cargo transportation.

“For information on the restrictions applied by different countries within the fight against the novel coronavirus, as well as on possibilities of movement for our citizens abroad, please, follow exclusively the updates provided by Commandant’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic representations of the Republic of Armenia abroad”, the ministry said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration