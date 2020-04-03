LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-04-20

LONDON, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.03% to $1482.50, copper price up by 1.12% to $4840.50, lead price down by 0.38% to $1696.00, nickel price down by 0.32% to $11252.00, tin price down by 0.10% to $14450.00, zinc price up by 0.30% to $1858.50, molybdenum price down by 2.96% to $18034.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.