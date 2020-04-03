Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 April

Armenia reports 7th coronavirus fatality

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. A 76-year-old woman has died from novel coronavirus complications at a Yerevan hospital, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Armenia to 7, healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on social media.

The woman had developed double pneumonia, and also had underlying health conditions, including diabetes and arterial hypertension, she said.

The total number of confirmed cases is 663.

33 patients have recovered.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





