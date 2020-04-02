Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

Putin prolongs non-working days until April 30

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has prolonged the non-working days in the country until April 30, preserving salaries, ARMENPRESS reports, citing ‘’Ria Novosti’’.

Putin made this announcement in his 2nd message addressed to the citizens over coronavirus.

It was declared non-working in Russia this week.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





