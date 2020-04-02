Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-04-20

YEREVAN, 2 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.46 drams to 504.50 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.45 drams to 551.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.43 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.33 drams to 628.41 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 549.32 drams to 25571.72 drams. Silver price up by 1.17 drams to 227.32 drams. Platinum price down by 221.61 drams to 11581.12 drams.