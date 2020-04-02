Health workers gift flowers to coronavirus contacts after 14-day quarantine in Armenian town

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. As a group of direct contacts of coronavirus cases were being released from a 14-day precautionary quarantine, the healthcare authorities in charge of the isolation facility in Aghavnadzor decided to surprise the group, namely the women, with flowers.

Healthcare manager Narek Vanesyan, who is in charge of the facility, said the group of citizens have tested negative and were being released. He posted a video online showing the health workers applauding and gifting flowers to those being discharged.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan