Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

Health workers gift flowers to coronavirus contacts after 14-day quarantine in Armenian town

Health workers gift flowers to coronavirus contacts after 14-day quarantine in Armenian town

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. As a group of direct contacts of coronavirus cases were being released from a 14-day precautionary quarantine, the healthcare authorities in charge of the isolation facility in Aghavnadzor decided to surprise the group, namely the women, with flowers.

Healthcare manager Narek Vanesyan, who is in charge of the facility, said the group of citizens have tested negative and were being released. He posted a video online showing the health workers applauding and gifting flowers to those being discharged.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration