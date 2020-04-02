Armenia designates sports arenas, venues as potential makeshift hospitals for worsening scenarios

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has designated sports arenas and other venues which are on stand-by to be transformed into makeshift hospitals to treat coronavirus patients in the event of necessity, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said at a news conference.

One such venue is the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex of Yerevan, where beds are being installed.

“We must be ready for any scenario, and there is nothing unusual in this, moreover – it would be unusual if we did not discuss these scenarios,” he said, adding that the venues and arenas separated for the purpose are located nationwide, in every province.

Torosyan said they are also discussing worst-case scenarios, like in many countries where hospitals, makeshift hospitals and arenas are no longer capable of receiving patients. He called on the population to act with high sense of responsibility in order to avoid this scenario.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan