80% of Armenia’s COVID-19 patients are virtually asymptomatic, says healthcare minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 80% of Armenia’s coronavirus patients are virtually asymptomatic, healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said at a news briefing. He said some of the 80% had mild fever that subsided eventually, and some didn’t even have fever at all.

He said that even asymptomatic patients must remain under isolation and medical supervision until full recovery.

92 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in one day, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 663, the National Center for Disease Control reported.

With 33 recoveries and 4 fatalities the number of active cases is 626, as of April 2, 11:00 GMT+4.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan