Armenia to provide financial support to citizens who lost daily paychecks due to coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. In additional to eight previously approved multi-billion-dram relief packages for businesses and employees and other hardest-hit segments of society during the COVID-19 pandemic, Armenia has announced one more aid package directed at supporting people who earn daily paychecks.

“Dear fellow countrymen, I have been receiving many letters where people are telling me their situation, that they have kids and they have no source of income now, because they have been employees working on daily paychecks and now they are unemployed due to the coronavirus. Today we approved the 9th relief package, which will provide a single-payment support to our compatriots of this group. In total, we have approved 9 anti-crisis measures, 4 of which are economic support and 5 are social assistance packages,” the PM said.

