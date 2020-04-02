Five prison guards test positive for coronavirus in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Five prison guards at the Vardashen Correctional Facility of Yerevan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the justice ministry reported.

According to the report, the infected guards are members of the external security team of the facility and do not have any contact with the inmates.

28 employees of the prison have been quarantined pending test results.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan