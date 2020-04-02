PM Nikol Pashinyan warns citizens not to take coronavirus situation too lightly

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has warned Armenians not to take the coronavirus situation too lightly, at the same time not to panic.

He said that there is a certain danger of growth in the rate of new infections, given that 92 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in one day.

“Although the day before we had a decrease in the pace. It is important to say for the record that we have increased the volumes of testing,” he said, adding that the situation is under control.

“There are two extremes, one is panic, which is inadmissible, and it is not needed whatsoever. The other extreme is the mass calmness about this outbreak. Initially we were able to prevent panic, but as I understand we’ve prevented it much more than needed. Now we are unable to bring back our society to some balanced state, because mass calmness and relaxation is seen in the country. Of course this is good in social-psychological perspective, but it is a problem in terms of epidemiology,” he said, calling on the general public not to take the situation too lightly.

Speaking about the coronavirus patients, he said that 80% of Armenia’s COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic.

