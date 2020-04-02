Pashinyan thanks taxpayers and highlights importance of tax discipline during emergencies

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Tax revenues grew 16,5% (49,5 billion drams) in 2020 Q1 compared to 2019’s same time period, PM Nikol Pashinyan said, noting that these figures will be emphasized more given the fact that 2019’s revenues were 25,3% more than in 2018.

“Therefore, we can say that we’ve had a very serious over-performance on the brink of crisis,” Pashinyan said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

“And compared to 2018, the Q1 revenues of 2020 grew more than 100 billion drams. Of course we all realize that there are still many uncertainties as result of the consequences of the coronavirus. Clearly, we will lose this pace, but overall, the economic paces of 2019 and 2020 Q1 prove that the government’s economic policy is effective and we are in control of the economic processes. Of course, now we have new conditions, a new situation, and in this crisis situation we must be able to make equally effective economic decisions,” Pashinyan told his Cabinet.

Pashinyan thanked businesses for duly paying their taxes, and also thanked the State Revenue Committee for successfully implementing the tax collection process.

He emphasized that during the coronavirus crisis, tax discipline should only be stricter, rather than get decreased.

“And we must do our best to perform the 2020 budget at the maximum possible volumes”.

