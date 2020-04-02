Armenia designates biggest hospital as coronavirus-only, involves more medical facilities

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, Armenian healthcare authorities are designating more hospitals for treating only COVID-19 patients.

Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at the Cabinet meeting that besides the Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital of Yerevan, six other medical facilities have been designated to receive coronavirus patients only. The medical facilites are – the Orthopedics Insitute, the Police Hospital, the maternity ward of the Holy Mother of God Medical Center, the Medical Center of Artashat, the Vanadzor Infectious Diseases Hospital and a separate building of the Kapan Medical Center.

In addition, he said that given the growing numbers of infections they have decided to designate Armenia’s largest hospital – the St. Gregory the Ilumniator Medical Center of Yerevan – as a coronavirus-only hospital. Torosyan said other patients will be transported to other medical facilities.

