Pashinyan praises “high-quality” Artsakh elections

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated everyone on the occasion of the general elections in Artsakh.

The PM said the polls were “high quality”, citing the official results.

“For the record, one of the candidates – Arayik Harutyunyan- was only few hundred votes short according to preliminary results in order for the presidential elections to be completed at the first round. This fact speaks volumes. The unprecedented large number of candidates running for president and parliament also speaks volumes. The fact that the first and second runner-up in the parliamentary polls were opposition parties, and not ruling ones, also speaks volumes,” the PM said.

Artsakh will hold a second round of presidential election on April 14th because none of the candidates garnered more than 50% of votes in the first round.

